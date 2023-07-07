Reliance Industries Share Price: NCLT approves financial services demerger, stock extends gains

By Abhishek Kothari

Brokerage firm Macquarie had written in a note that Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth-largest financial services firm in India.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd . are the top contributors to the Nifty 50 upside and are also leading the recovery on the index this Friday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of arrangement for Reliance Strategic Investments. Live TV Loading...

The company said that it will now take the necessary steps for share allotment and listing of Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed and listed as JIO Financial Services Ltd. Jio Financial Services will bring in treasury shares of Reliance Industries worth Rs 1 lakh crore as capital. If one assumes a minimum leverage of just three times, the book size of Jio Financial Services can be worth Rs 3 lakh crore, which is higher than the Bajaj Finance Assets Under Management of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

