Reliance Industries sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

As per the scheme, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.
Reliance Industries Ltd. has fixed July 20, 2023 as the record date for the demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd., the financial services arm of the company.
The scheme of arrangement was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal on July 6, post which, the company said that it will now take the necessary steps for the demerger and subsequent listing of RSIL, which will renamed as Jio Financial Services.
As per the scheme, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.
Additionally, Hitesh Kumar Sethia will be the new MD & CEO of Reliance Strategic Investments for a period of three years, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
Besides Sethia, former home and financial services secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, former PNB MD & CEO Sunil Mehta, and Bimal Manu Tanna, have been appointed as additional directors and will be designated as independent directors for a period of five years up to July 6, 2028.
Additionally, Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur have also been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of RSIL.
Brokerage firm Macquarie had written in a note that Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth-largest financial services firm in India.
Jio Financial Services will bring in treasury shares of Reliance Industries worth Rs 1 lakh crore as capital. If one assumes a minimum leverage of just three times, the book size of Jio Financial Services can be worth Rs 3 lakh crore, which is higher than the Bajaj Finance Assets Under Management of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.
First Published: Jul 8, 2023 3:08 PM IST
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | The power of purpose — the strength for startups beyond passion and perseverance
Jul 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Here is an expert's take on how to maximise returns on real estate investment
Jul 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Market risks and triggers: Where is the Nifty headed?
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Maharashtra Local Body Election: State election body sounds bugle for BMC polls
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read