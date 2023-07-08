Reliance Industries sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

As per the scheme, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.

Reliance Industries Ltd . has fixed July 20, 2023 as the record date for the demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd., the financial services arm of the company.

The scheme of arrangement was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal on July 6, post which, the company said that it will now take the necessary steps for the demerger and subsequent listing of RSIL, which will renamed as Jio Financial Services.

As per the scheme, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.

Additionally, Hitesh Kumar Sethia will be the new MD & CEO of Reliance Strategic Investments for a period of three years, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Besides Sethia, former home and financial services secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, former PNB MD & CEO Sunil Mehta, and Bimal Manu Tanna, have been appointed as additional directors and will be designated as independent directors for a period of five years up to July 6, 2028.

Additionally, Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur have also been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of RSIL.