Reliance Industries sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 8, 2023 3:20:38 PM IST (Updated)

As per the scheme, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date.

Reliance Industries Ltd. has fixed July 20, 2023 as the record date for the demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd., the financial services arm of the company.

The scheme of arrangement was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal on July 6, post which, the company said that it will now take the necessary steps for the demerger and subsequent listing of RSIL, which will renamed as Jio Financial Services.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

