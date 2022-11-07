RIL set to acquire Metro Cash and Carry in Rs 4,000 crore deal, stock gains

By Sangam Singh

With the reports of RIL all set to acquire Metro Cash and Carry in Rs 4000 crore deal, shares of the company witnessed marginal growth.

Reliance Industries is set to acquire German retailer METRO AG's Cash & Carry business in India in a deal estimated at around 500 million euros (Rs 4,060 crore), PTI reported. The deal includes 31 wholesale distribution centres, land banks, and other assets owned by the German company that is expected to expand Reliance's presence in the B2B segment.

The report added that the talks for the acquisition went on for months and were only agreed upon last week. The shares of RIL advanced 0.3 percent to 2,593.45 at 9:45 am on the BSE.

A Reliance spokesperson said to PTI, "Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis." METRO AG's spokesperson said, "We do not comment on market rumour or speculations."

METRO Cash & Carry's customers include retailerzs and Kirana stores, hotels, restaurants, corporates, SMEs among others.

Other retailers were also in the race to acquire METRO Cash & Carry, including Siam Makro, which operates under the brand name LOTS Wholesale Solutions. But the company announced its withdrawal last month. METRO AG operates in 34 countries and entered the Indian market in 2003.

The country's largest retailer - Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail companies under the group. The company had reported a consolidated turnover of around Rs 2 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.

The B2B segment in India is considered to be a low-margin business with many multinationals like Carrefour exiting from the country.

-With inputs from PTI

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

