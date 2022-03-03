Reliance Industries, Sanmina Corp form electronic manufacturing joint venture in India

Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), and Sanmina Corporation on Thursday announced the establishment of an electronic manufacturing joint venture in India.

RSBVL will hold a 50.1 percent equity stake in the joint venture entity, while Sanmina will have a 49.9 percent shareholding. RIL subsidiary will make an investment of up to Rs 1,670 crore in the JV, which will be capitalised with over $200 million of cash to fund growth.

Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said, “We are delighted to work with Sanmina to access the significant market opportunity for high-tech manufacturing in India. For both growth and security, it is essential for India to be more self-reliant in electronics manufacturing in Telecom, IT, Data Centers, Cloud, 5G, New Energy and other industries as we chart our path in the new digital economy. Through this partnership we plan to boost innovation and talent in India, meeting both Indian and global demand.”

The joint venture will prioritise high technology infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters), medical and healthcare systems, industrial and cleantech, and defense and aerospace, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate said in the exchange filing.

In addition to supporting Sanmina’s current customer base, the joint venture will create a state-of-the-art ‘Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence’ that will serve as an incubation center to support the product development and hardware start-up ecosystem in India, as well as promote research and innovation of leading-edge technologies, the official statement added.

The day-to-day business will continue to be managed by Sanmina’s existing management team in Chennai, which will be seamless from an employee and customer perspective.

