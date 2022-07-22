Reliance Jio net jumps almost 24% in June quarter than last year

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reported a 23.82 percent jump in net profit to Rs 4,335 crore during the April to June quarter of the financial year 2022-23 against the same period last year.

In the corresponding period last year, the figure stood at Rs 3,501 crore, while Jio posted a profit of Rs 4,173 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue rose by 21.5 percent to Rs 21,873 crore during the June quarter as against last year. In the March quarter, the company had clocked a revenue of Rs 20,901 crore.

Margin came in at 50.1 percent from 47.9 percent a year ago.

Further, EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation amortisation) for the reporting quarter was at Rs 10,964 crore, up from Rs 8,617 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On Friday, RIL's stock ended 0.6 percent higher at Rs 2,502.9 on the BSE.

It was recently reported that Jio had gained 31.1 lakh subscribers in May. The company added the most subscribers for the second month in a row.

This quarter, sector watchers estimated Jio to add 4.6 million subscribers. But the telecom giant has added 4.8 million subscribers already.

Jio's first quarter show comes at a time when the telecom market is poised for the advent of 5G services. 5G will usher in ultra-high speeds, about 10 times faster than 4G.