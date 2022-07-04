Reliance Industries shares rebound as tax on oil exports likely to have limited impact

Reliance Industries shares were in high demand on Monday, in a rebound following the previous day's plunge, after Morgan Stanley said the government's move to impose a tax on export of petroleum products will have a limited impact on the company. Reliance shares gained by as much as Rs 32.9 or 1.4 percent to Rs 2,441.9 apiece on BSE.

The bounce back in Reliance shares follows their worst single-day fall in 19 months on Friday after the imposition of a Rs 6 per litre tax on the export of petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) each, and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.

The government also announced a levy of Rs 23,250 per tonne on crude oil produced domestically.

Morgan Stanley is of the view that a mid-cycle margin is achievable for Reliance despite the tax implication. It believes the company can sustain a refinery margin of at least $15 per barrel despite the tax.

Even a gross refining margin — or the amount of money a company earns by refining one barrel of crude oil — of $15 a barrel will imply earnings upgrades for Reliance, according to the brokerage.

Brokerage Rating Target price (in rupees) Upside vs Friday's closing price (%) Morgan Stanley Overweight 3,253 35.0 Goldman Sachs Buy 3,240 34.5 Jefferies Buy 2,900 20.4

Goldman Sachs estimates the impact to Reliance's GRM from the tax on exports in the range of $1.50 a barrel to $12.70 a barrel.

The brokerage sees an upside risk to Reliance's Singapore gross refining margin if its India exports do not see a seasonal improvement.

Every $1 a barrel change in its GRM will impact its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) by three percent in the years ending March 2023 and March 2024.

Jefferies sees no reason to lower Reliance's refining EBITDA estimate for the year ending March 2024. According to the brokerage, the impact of the tax means a four percent cut to its EBITDA estimate for the company for the year ending March 2023.

Meanwhile, Emkay has estimated an annualised duty-led revenue gain of Rs 1.35 lakh crore for the government based on the current crude oil sales and the run rate of transport fuel export.

This implies an effective revenue benefit of around Rs 1 lakh crore in the nine-month period ending March 2023, according to the brokerage. "While this move was partly expected, we believe an ad-valorem tax instead of a special duty could have been more optimal, given expected Brent oil volatility in coming months," Emkay added.