Mini Reliance Industries Ltd will pay a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 10 for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares traded ex-dividend on Thursday, a day ahead of its record date, which would determine eligible shareholders for the payout. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will pay a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ending on March 2022.

A dividend is a portion of a business's earnings shared with its shareholders.

Reliance Industries has fixed August 22 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM, it said in a regulatory filing earlier this month.

"The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," Reliance Industries added.

After reporting its financial results for the April-June period, the company announced August 19 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive the payout for the year.

The company will be holding its 45th AGM on Monday, August 29, 2022.

While it’s up to the company management to decide how much payment should be paid, they are usually paid on a monthly or quarterly basis. They can be paid in different forms based on the decision of the management. It could be in form of cash payment or additional shares.

Last month, Reliance Industries reported a 46 percent jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2022 on the back of bumper earnings from its oil and telecom businesses.

The conglomerate’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 17,955 crore for the April-June period — the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Reliance Industries shares ended at Rs 2,660.7 apiece on BSE on Thursday, up by Rs 4.20 or 0.16 percent from their previous close.