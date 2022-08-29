    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Reliance Industries shares recover initial losses ahead of oil-to-telecom conglomerate's 45th AGM

    Reliance Industries AGM: The RIL stock recovered initial losses, shrugging off overall weakness in the market, as investors awaited updates from the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's AGM later in the day.

    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares recovered initial losses in a volatile session on Monday, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's more-hawkish-than-expected remarks at the annual Jackson Hole symposium last week sent shockwaves across global markets.
    The RIL stock gained by Rs 8.3 to touch Rs 2,627 apiece on BSE, having declined to as low as Rs 2,570 earlier in the day.
    Investors awaited updates from the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's 45th annual general meeting (AGM) due at 2 pm.
    All eyes will be on the group's oil-to-chemical and new energy businesses and its aspirations and distribution plans for its 5G telecom unit.
    Catch LIVE updates on the RIL AGM here
    Reliance Industries shares have rewarded investors with a return of more than 4 percent in the past month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has risen a percent.
    Several brokerages have seen more upside in their target prices for the RIL stock in the past few days.
    CLSA has a 'buy' call on the Reliance stock with a target price of Rs 3,180, which implies a 21 percent upside from Friday's closing price.
    The brokerage believes that in its upcoming AGM, Reliance Industries may lay out steps in its plan to becoming an integrated new energy player.
    Last week, Morgan Stanley raised its target price for Reliance though maintaining a ‘hold’ rating for the stock. Its revised its target price by 1.6 percent to Rs 2,620.
    Morgan Stanley expects to hear about the group’s 5G telecom business aspirations and distribution plans at the AGM.
    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

