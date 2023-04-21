Reliance Industries’ revenue surpasses $100 billion mark in FY23

The company’s O2C segment posted its highest-ever operating profit in Q4FY23, despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows.

The net revenue of Reliance Industries (RIL) for FY23 went past $100 billion mark for the first time ever, aided by strong shows put up by its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) and retail segments.

The O2C segment, which contributes almost 67 percent to the total revenue of the company, increased by 19 percent in FY23, whereas the revenues from oil and gas segment more than doubled to Rs 16,508 crore during the year.

“Our oil and gas segment also delivered very strong growth and is now poised to contribute nearly 30 percent of India’s domestic gas production,” said Mukesh D. Ambani , Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

While the total revenues for the year increased by 26 percent to Rs 8.79 lakh crore ($107 billion), the net profit of the company rose by 10 percent to Rs 66,702 crore.

At $107 billion, the top-line of the country’s largest company recorded a compounded growth rate of 12 percent over the last five years, Bloomberg data show.

Revenue crosses $100 bn mark

Revenue ($ bn) FY19 81.43 FY20 84.31 FY21 62.91 FY22 93.95 FY23 107.01

Source: Bloomberg

RIL’s retail business – the second biggest contributor after O2C --- has registered 30.4 percent growth in the fiscal 2022-2023.

“Retail business registered excellent growth numbers backed by expansion of physical and digital footprint and a significant increase in footfall,” Ambani added.

RIL, the highest weighted stock on Nifty50 with a free float weight of 10.1 percent has surged as much as seven percent from its March lows. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has gained 3.7 percent during the same period.