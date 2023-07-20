Reliance Industries Q1 Preview: Pressure seen for refining business, consumer business is steady

Reliance's Retail business is likely to see a 20 percent year-on-year growth in the topline for the June quarter, with operating profit likely to rise by 32 percent.

Reliance Industries Ltd ., the company with the second-biggest weightage on the Nifty 50 index will be reporting its June quarter results on Friday, June 21. The stock is trading close to its all-time high and has recovered nearly 30 percent from its March 2023 lows.

The quarter is likely to be a mixed bag with the refining business under pressure, while the consumer business is expected to be steady.

Reliance's refining business is likely to see a dip as Singapore GRMs are down 51 percent from the March quarter to $4 per barrel, due to a decline in cracks. The dip in refining margin is likely to more than offset the higher petrochemical margins.

For the June quarter, the company's net Gross Refining Margin is likely to drop 31 percent from the March quarter to $11.4 per barrel.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects operating profit of the O2C business to decline by 8 percent compared to the March quarter to Rs 14,972 crore.

Reliance's consumer business is likely to see steady growth during the June quarter. Reliance Jio is likely to report strong subscriber addition with a 25 percent growth in a sequential basis. Estimates expect Jio to add 8 million net subscribers in the June quarter, compared to the 6.4 million that it added in March.

Jio Infocomm is likely to see a 15 percent year-on-year growth in its operating profit, while margin is likely to be at 54.4 percent, compared to 52.2 percent during the March quarter.

Reliance's Retail business is likely to see a 20 percent year-on-year growth in the topline for the June quarter, with operating profit likely to rise by 32 percent.

Operating profit for the retail business is likely to be driven by an increased store footprint and operating leverage.

Some Key Areas To Focus For Investors:

Updates on developments in the new energy business will be something to watch out for. Goldman Sachs is valuing the new energy business at $29 billion as a base-case scenario.

More details on the Jio Financial Services demerger will also be awaited. The record date for the same was July 20.

All eyes will also be on the company's upcoming AGM and any further details on the demerger will be awaited.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.