Reliance Industries' new energy arm to acquire 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson

Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Sunday said it is all set to acquire 40 percent stake in solar energy firm Sterling & Wilson.

The Mumbai based firm, part of Shapoorji Pallonji group, is an end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The firm had raised Rs 3,125 crore through IPO back in 2019 and has been showing immense growth potential given the global switch towards clean energy.

-This is a developing story. Please check for further updates.