By Yoosef K

Total headcount at the country’s largest firm — Reliance Industries — went past the 300,000-mark for the first time in the financial year 2022, as the company ramped up hiring in its retail unit, transitioning from being a pure commodity player to a services-driven conglomerate.

In the process, the oil-to-retail-to-telecom giant also eclipsed IT bellwether Infosys and state-owned firms like Coal India and State Bank of India (SBI) in the number of employees onboard.

Companies 2019 2020 2021 2022 TCS 4,24,285 4,48,464 4,88,649 5,92,195 RIL 1,94,056 1,95,618 2,36,334 3,42,982 Infosys 2,28,123 2,42,371 2,59,619 3,14,015 Coal India 2,85,479 2,72,445 2,59,016 2,48,550 SBI 2,57,252 2,49,448 2,45,652 2,44,250 Wipro 1,71,425 1,82,886 2,01,665 2,43,073 HCL Technologies 1,37,965 1,50,423 1,68,977 2,08,877 Tech Mahindra 1,21,082 1,25,236 1,21,054 1,51,173 HDFC Bank 98,061 1,16,971 1,20,093 1,41,579

Reliance Industries added as many as 2,32,822 new employees to its fold during the year but lost 99,524 employees due to voluntary separation. The company does not disclose involuntary exits. Women accounted for 18.4 percent of its total workforce at end of March 2022.

With 132 percent growth in recruits, the Reliance Retail unit now accounts for 63 percent of the total workforce at the group. The parent RIL had 22,642 employees as of March 2022.

Number of employees (as of March 2022)

Retail 2,15,614 Jio 83,347 RIL 22,642 Others 21,379 Total Reliance employees 3,42,982

The overall headcounts for the group, including RIL, Jio, Retail, Media and Malaysia operations, surged 45 percent to 3,42,982 as of March 2022 from 2,36,334 on March 31, 2021, Bloomberg data showed.

“As one of India’s largest private sector employers, Reliance focuses on fostering the sustained development of its human capital through a well-defined strategy underlined with care, empathy, inclusiveness and respect,” the company said in its annual report.

Software giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to hold the top spot in the number of employees, according to Bloomberg data. Apart from TCS and RIL, the only other firm with more than 300,000 employees was Infosys.

Other firms with over 200,000 employees on their rolls include Coal India, SBI, Wipro and HCL Technologies.

While the headcounts of TCS and Infosys increased at a compounded rate of about 9 percent over the past five years, HCL Technologies saw its employee strength growing by 12.5 percent during the same period.

Being the largest employment generator, the top four software exporters — TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro — together had an employee count of 13.58 lakh at the end of March 2022.

