Reliance Industries Share Price: Jio Financial Services to list on Monday, August 21

Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services arm of Nifty 50 heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd . will be making its public debut on Monday, August 21, according to a statement from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Shares of Reliance Industries have recovered from the day's low and are also aiding some bit of market recovery post this announcement.

Reliance Industries is currently contributing 9 points to the Nifty 50 upside as the index has recovered 80 points from the day's low.

On July 20, Jio Financial Services shares were valued at Rs 261.85 each in a one-hour special price discovery session.

The board of Jio Financial Services allotted 635.32 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries. Shareholders of Reliance Industries received one equity share of Jio Financial Services each for every one share held as on July 20.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, assuming a hypothetical price scenario of Jio Financial Services on its Trading (T) + third day of listing at Rs 261.8 per share, Nifty 50 index passive trackers could sell around 90 million shares, equivalent to $290 million.

Shares of Jio Financial Services will be delisted from the Sensex and the Nifty 50 indices three days after the listing.

“It’s too soon to take a call, but Reliance as a group has been disruptive in most businesses that they have entered. We have seen that in retail, in petrochem and we will possibly see that in financial services,” Abizer Diwanji, Partner & National Leader, Financial Services at EY India told CNBC-TV18 on July 20.

Digant Haria, Co- Founder at Greenedge Wealth Services said that amidst all the excitement and anticipation surrounding the Rs 1 lakh crore net worth of the company, there are expectations that it could swiftly create a Rs 5 lakh crore portfolio and revolutionise the entire industry. "However, I remain skeptical about the likelihood of such ambitious developments taking place," he mentioned.

Shares of Reliance Industries are currently trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 2,552.75.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

