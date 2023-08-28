Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board as non-executive directors

The board of directors of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), at its 46th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, recommended an approval of the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the company.

As per the details put out, this decision is taken after the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the appointments will take effect from the date the three assume office after an approval by the shareholders.

“Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL,” a press release said.

The board further expressed its confidence that appointment of Isha, Akash and Anant will enable RIL to gain from “their insights and infuse new ideas.”

Started in 2010, Reliance Foundation provides impetus to various philanthropic initiatives of the Reliance group. Meanwhile, the board of directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani , Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, from the board. Nita has decided to devote her time and energy to Reliance Foundation.