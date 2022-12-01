Export duty withdrawal will remove a key overhang on Reliance Industries, says Jefferies

Jefferies maintained its buy recommendation on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 3,100.
Brokerage firm Jefferies believes that the removal of export duties on diesel and aviation fuel will remove a key regulatory overhang on companies like Reliance Industries.
It also expects the operating profit or EBITDA of the O2C-Telecom-Retail conglomerate to receive a 5 percent or $1 billion boost in the upcoming financial year, if export duties on diesel and aviation fuel are withdrawn.
With oil prices having corrected nearly 30 percent since the end of June, Jefferies is expecting a withdrawal of these export duties, which according to them, are still elevated despite the moderation in Singapore GRM.
The firm has maintained its buy recommendation on the stock and marginally raised its price target to Rs 3,100 from Rs 3,090.
Export duties on refined products - gas, diesel and ATF were announced in July when the Singapore GRM traded near record highs of $25 per barrel. Since then, the GRM has corrected nearly 60 percent, eliminating any room for windfall gains. However, export duties on diesel / ATF have only been reduced by close to 20 percent.
Jefferies believes that China's reopening remains a key criteria for refining margin to sustain in calendar year 2023. Renewed lockdowns in the country as it reports record Covid-19 cases have clouded the demand outlook. Lower Indian exports, due to the imposition of the export duty is supportive of margins, according to Jefferies.
The brokerage estimates a $2 per barrel impact on Reliance's overall refining margins due to the ongoing export duties.
Here's the other rationale for Jefferies' bullish stance on Reliance Industries:
For its base case price target of Rs 3,100, Jefferies expects this compounded EBITDA growth until financial year 2025 for RIL's various segments:
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
