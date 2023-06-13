This analyst expects Reliance's Clean Energy business to earn $10 billion revenue by 2030

CNBC TV18
By Sonal Bhutra  Jun 13, 2023 11:01:45 AM IST (Published)

Bernstein has maintained an outperform rating on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 3,040.

A note from brokerage firm Bernstein highlights clean energy as the new growth pillar for Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. going forward. Bernstein also believes that the new energy business could earn revenue of up to $10 billion in revenue by 2030.

Bernstein ascribes a value of Rs 200 per share to the clean energy business, considering the scope of expansion. The value is nearly 7.5 percent of the company's current market price of around Rs 2,600 per share. In three decades from now, by 2050, Bernstein expects the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for the clean energy vertical to reach $200 billion, with an investment of $2 trillion.
The new segments identified by the brokerage are solar, battery, electrolyzers and fuel cells. Reliance Industries is investing over Rs 75,000 crore in building the most comprehensive ecosystem for new energy and new materials in India.
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

