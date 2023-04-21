English
Here's why Bernstein brought back Reliance Industries to its India portfolio within three months

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023

RIL shares have fallen 9 percent in calendar year 2023 so far. Over the past one year, the stock has dropped nearly 16 percent compared with around a 3 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex.

US-based investment management firm Bernstein said that it was reintroducing Reliance Industries Ltd. in its Model India portfolio as the stock has become attractive after a sharp fall in its price over the past few months.

Bernstein gave a price target of Rs 3,210 on the stock, indicating a potential upside of around 37 percent from Thursday's close.


“We removed RIL from our strategy portfolio in early January, and we are reintroducing it now, given the underperformance YTD (year-to-date),” said Bernstein in a note. “From a fundamental perspective, we see strength in the refining and volume growth in E&P (exploration and production),” it added.

Notably, RIL shares have fallen 9 percent in calendar year 2023 so far. Over the past one year, the stock has dropped nearly 16 percent compared with around a 3 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Bernstein said Reliance was going through a strong capex cycle across telecom, retail, and new energy, which should further expand its market share positioning and drive the next level of earnings growth.

The brokerage also noted that Reliance Retail has increased its FMCG offerings across categories and launched an omni-channel beauty platform, while Jio has moved focus to premium customers to gain revenue share and complete pan-India rollout by the end of 2023.

“RIL is also demerging Jio Financial Services and could lead the path for potential IPOs (initial public offerings) of Reliance Retail and Telecom in the medium term and will be a strong positive catalyst,” Bernstein said in its note.

Reliance Industries will announce its March quarter results after market hours today.

It is projected that RIL’s revenue may increase by approximately 8.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) may rise approximately 5.2 percent during the March quarter.

Shares of Reliance Industries are trading little changed at Rs 2,345.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

