Reliance Industries announces equity issuance for financial arm and change in futures and options contracts

Reliance Industries Limited has fixed Record Date as July 20, 2023 for the issuance and allotment of one fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 of Reliance Strategic Investments Limited. for every 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each to shareholders of Reliance Industries Limited, the company said in an intimation to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Reliance Strategic Investments Limited. is the financial services arm of the company,
It also announced changes in futures and options contracts. All existing contracts with expiry dates of July 27, 2023, August 31, 2023, and September 28, 2023, will expire on July 19, 2023. The settlement methodology for these contracts will be communicated separately by the respective Clearing Corporations.
Derivatives contracts on Reliance will be reintroduced on July 20, 2023, with expiry dates of July 27, 2023, August 31, 2023, and September 28, 2023. This reintroduction corresponds with the ex-date of the underlying security. The list of option strikes, specifying the specific strike prices available for trading on July 20, 2023, will be communicated to trading members through a separate circular to be issued on July 19, 2023, after-market hours.
Based on the price determined after opening of the Capital Market segment on July 20, 2023, a minimum of five in-the-money strikes, one at-the-money strike and five out-of-the-money strikes will be made available to the market. The same will be intimated to the trading members through a message broadcast on the trading terminals.
Further strike prices may be made available throughout the day based on the price movement of the security in the Capital Market segment, within the list of strikes provided in the circular to be issued on July 19, 2023.
