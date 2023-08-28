CNBC TV18
Reliance Industries and BlackRock forge partnership to transform India's asset management industry News

Reliance Industries and BlackRock forge partnership to transform India's asset management industry

The joint venture combines the strengths of both entities: Jio Financial Services' digital infrastructure capabilities and local market knowledge, and BlackRock's global investment and risk management expertise.

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 28, 2023 3:27:50 PM IST (Updated)

Reliance Industries, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday (August 28), announced a joint venture with BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, to revolutionise India's asset management landscape.

This strategic partnership, known as Jio BlackRock, aims to provide accessible and innovative investment solutions, underpinned by cutting-edge technology.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, and CEO of Reliance Industries, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, emphasising the shared commitment to creating better financial futures. The venture marks a significant milestone in both companies' missions to make investing easier and more affordable for millions of people.
Also Read: Jio Financial listing 'a mini bonus' for RIL shareholders, says Mukesh Ambani
Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, expressed his excitement for the partnership and highlighted India's role in the global landscape. BlackRock has had a growing presence in India over the past 15 years and recognises the country's potential as a hub of digital transformation and innovation.
He noted India's changing financial landscape, with increasing affluence, favourable demographics, and a shift towards saving and investing, all supported by digital transformation.
The joint venture combines the strengths of both entities: Jio Financial Services' digital infrastructure capabilities and local market knowledge, and BlackRock's global investment and risk management expertise. Together, they plan to introduce a digital-first, tech-enabled asset manager, democratising access to transparent and affordable investment products for every segment of society.
Also Read: Reliance AGM 2023: Jio AirFiber to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, says Mukesh Ambani
The partnership between Reliance Industries and BlackRock signifies their unwavering commitment to India's growth and promise. As India continues to evolve as a digital powerhouse, Jio BlackRock aims to lead the transformation of the asset management industry, offering a comprehensive range of investment solutions that cater to the unique needs of the Indian market.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 3:21 PM IST
