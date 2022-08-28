Reliance Industries AGM: What to expect from conglomerate's oil-to-chemical and new energy units

Reliance Industries AGM; Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance is all set to conduct its 45th annual general meeting on Monday. CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about what the Street is expecting from RIL's latest venture, its new energy business.

Buy / Sell Reliance share TRADE

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will conduct its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 29. Investors and analysts will look out for any announcements on the group's oil-to-chemicals and new energy businesses.

The annual event comes at a time when the company has already made acquisitions and investments to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore to build capabilities in its new energy value chain. It has created multiple subsidiaries for the new energy unit — its latest venture.

Here's what to expect in 45th Reliance Industries AGM

:

Analysts will closely track details such as potential timelines for its various projects and any clarity on its capex in the new energy unit. They will also look out for its strategy for the year ending March 2023.

In its annual report this year, Reliance Industries focused extensively on its green energy plants. It said India will have the world's most affordable green energy within this decade itself.

Over the next 12 months, Reliance's green energy investments will start to go live and new energy will outshine the existing growth engines in just the next 5-7 years, according to the annual report.

Reliance's oil-to-chemical business weathered a lot of volatility in the energy market in the year ended March 2022, according to the report.

RIL's oil-to-chemicals unit accounted for almost 57 percent of its total revenue in the year ended March 2022.

In July, Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 17,955 crore for the April-June period, up 10.8 percent sequentially boosted by growth across segments. Its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business clocked an 11 percent rise in revenue to a record Rs 1.61 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue came in at Rs 2.19 lakh crore for the three months to June, as against Rs 2.07 lakh crore for the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.