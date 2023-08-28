Reliance Industries AGM LIVE Updates | 46th AGM post listing to begin at 2 PM

Reliance Industries AGM LIVE Updates:

Share Market Live NSE

The most awaited AGM of the year is here. Dalal Street has been eagerly awaiting index heavyweight Reliance Industries' 46th Annual General Meeting which will take place today starting 2 PM. The street will look forward to clarity on a host of subjects. More clarity on Jio Financial Services will definitely be on top of the pecking order. Potential IPO timelines for Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail will also be awaited. All the more reason for the street to look forward to some positive commentary from the AGM is so that the Reliance Industries share can provide some much needed comfort to the Nifty 50.