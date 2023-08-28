CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsReliance Industries AGM LIVE Updates | 46th AGM post listing to begin at 2 PM

Reliance Industries AGM LIVE Updates | 46th AGM post listing to begin at 2 PM

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 6:40:33 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Reliance Industries AGM LIVE Updates | 46th AGM post listing to begin at 2 PM
Reliance Industries AGM LIVE Updates:

Share Market Live

The most awaited AGM of the year is here. Dalal Street has been eagerly awaiting index heavyweight Reliance Industries' 46th Annual General Meeting which will take place today starting 2 PM. The street will look forward to clarity on a host of subjects. More clarity on Jio Financial Services will definitely be on top of the pecking order. Potential IPO timelines for Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail will also be awaited. All the more reason for the street to look forward to some positive commentary from the AGM is so that the Reliance Industries share can provide some much needed comfort to the Nifty 50.

Note To Readers

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Reliance IndustriesReliance Industries AGM

Recommended Articles

View All
Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail IPO date to new launches and acquisitions, here are key things to track

Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail IPO date to new launches and acquisitions, here are key things to track

Aug 27, 2023 IST3 Min Read

PM Modi's address sparks optimism among business leaders for India's future

PM Modi's address sparks optimism among business leaders for India's future

Aug 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Reliance AGM: Fuel cell to solar photovoltaic module outlook, what to expect from O2C and new energy biz

Reliance AGM: Fuel cell to solar photovoltaic module outlook, what to expect from O2C and new energy biz

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Bottomline | The coming democratisation of India Inc

Bottomline | The coming democratisation of India Inc

Aug 27, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X