Here's what to expect from the RIL AGM

Reliance Industries' green energy business is expected to become a key growth engine for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate in the next five-seven years, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders in RIL's annual report for FY22.

The Street will be closely watching Ambani's speech at RIL's 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29 on the conglomerate's green energy plans as well as the launch of 5G services.

RIL had last year announced a Rs 75,000 crore investment for a period of three years as part of its new energy push plans.

"FY 2021-22 marked the beginning of Reliance’s Green transformation, at a scale which will make India the world’s leading green energy producer. We know that affordability is the most critical factor in the adoption of any new technology and the scale of societal benefit it can create. Reliance has embarked on this journey with a vision to repeat the feat it achieved in wireless broadband," Ambani said.

RIL aims to be net carbon zero by 2035 and has entered into a series of pacts to tap into the green energy space.

On Reliance Retail, Ambani, in the RIL annual report, said that the company expanded both offline as well as online while braving COVID-19 restrictions last fiscal. It has added 11.1 million square feet of warehousing space during the year.

Reliance Retail's focus has remained on onboarding merchants on JioMart with FY22 seeing over a "3-fold jump" compared to FY21 while also forging partnerships across the value chain to the tune of Rs 9,700 crore. More importantly, the business created over 1.5 lakh jobs through the year.

On oil to chemicals, the RIL annual report stated that KG-D6 is now producing 18 MMSCMD of natural gas, which is around 20 percent of India's gas production. The third phase of the KG-D6 project is progressing as per plan, Ambani said in the report, adding that it is expected to commission by the end 2022 and take RIL's total production to 30 MMSCMD.

Talking about Reliance Jio, Ambani said that RIL's telco arm has added over 130 million new customers and maintained its market leadership for the third year in a row through FY21-22. Jio has the largest single-country subscriber base and carries the highest volume of data traffic globally, excluding China.

In line with the industry, Jio raised tariffs by around 20 percent across all prepaid plans effective December 2021, while ensuring that it continues to provide the best value for money to all consumers across every price point, added the report.

RIL reported a net profit of Rs 17,955 crore for the April-June period, up 10.8 percent compared to the previous three months, boosted by growth across segments.

RIL shares closed 1.30 percent higher at Rs 2,566.80 per share on BSE today. The stock has gained 7.33 percent in the last one month.