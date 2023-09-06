CNBC TV18
Reliance General Insurance ties-up with OLA Electric for its 'Extended Warranty Product' of two-wheelers

The Extended Warranty Product addresses customer concerns around battery life and performance.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 1:46:50 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Reliance General Insurance, a private general insurance company, on Tuesday, September 5 announced the tie-up of its Extended Warranty Product with OLA Electric. This strategic alliance aims to transform the total ownership of OLA customers and provide them peace of mind while fortifying the company's position as an industry frontrunner, Reliance General Insurance said in a statement.

The Extended Warranty Product addresses customer concerns around battery life and performance. The battery cover offers to protect the battery life beyond the 3 years of the manufacturer warranty till the fourth and fifth year and provides performance coverage for up to 60,000 km. The comprehensive cover offers, coverage for EV components like motor, controller, charger, and battery.
Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, at Reliance General Insurance said "With the combined strengths of Reliance General Insurance and OLA Electric, this collaboration is set to expand the depth of insurance penetration within the large audience base of two-wheeler EV enthusiasts. The product offers an umbrella protection to meet the diverse needs of OLA electric vehicle owners. This product not only acts as a safeguarding pillar for OLA’s customers but also provides them with expert assistance in a quick time.”
Ankush Agrawal, Chief Business Officer, at OLA Electric said "We firmly believe that this collaboration will act as a catalyst for prospective EV buyers, driving the rapid adoption of EVs."
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 1:45 PM IST
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

