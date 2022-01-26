Reliance doubles down on media, likely to unveil its big strategy soon

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is planning to raise funds upwards of Rs 12,000 crore from financial investors to beef up the media business, said a news report on Wednesday while adding that the conglomerate will also invest its own capital into the domain.

A Moneycontrol report said that RIL seems to be zooming in on the media business with a strong push to broadcasting and digital media.

Quoting unnamed sources in the report, MC said RIL has roped Uday Shankar, former Star & Disney India chairman, and James Murdoch, as strategic partners in the growing media business. They will play a vital role in contributing to the growth in the media business, it added.

Reliance's disruption strategy will be similar to the digital services business with Jio, the MC report further said.

While Reliance will be the largest shareholder, Viacom's stake is likely to come down, sources told Moneycontrol.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.