Reliance Consumer relaunches iconic beverage brand Campa

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Mar 9, 2023 5:02:17 PM IST (Published)

Apart from Campa, Reliance Consumer's beverage portfolio also comprises popular Gujarat-based beverage brand Sosyo, which it acquired a 50 percent stake in earlier this year. The company also has its own brand of fizzy beverages under the brand "Yeah!"

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures has announced the official launch and rollout of the beverage brand Campa. 

Reliance Retail acquired the iconic beverage brand from its owner Pure Drinks in August 2022. 
The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category.
The nationwide roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio with begin with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Campa will now compete directly with incumbent fizzy beverage brands Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Pepsi, Fanta, and Limca, among others. 
The company said in a statement that the launch of Campa is in line with its strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands that "not only have a rich heritage but also boast a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers".
Campa was created by Pure Drinks Group in 1977 shortly after Coca-Cola was ousted by the then government. Pure Drinks, at the time, was the contract manufacturer and sole distributor of Coca-Cola in India.
With the slogan ‘The Great Indian Taste,’ Campa soon gained immense popularity. While Campa saw a downfall after PepsiCo and Coke re-entered the market, it remains a nostalgic memory for many. 
RCPL has said Campa will now be rolled out in five pack sizes: a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs, and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs.
"With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business," an RCPL spokesperson said. 
Apart from Campa, Reliance Consumer's beverage portfolio also comprises popular Gujarat-based beverage brand Sosyo, which it acquired a 50 percent stake in earlier this year. The company also has its own brand of fizzy beverages under the brand "Yeah!"
