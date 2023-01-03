Reliance Retail's FMCG arm forms Joint Venture with beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages

Sosyo, founded in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoori, is a heritage Indian brand with a century-plus history in juices and carbonated soft drinks (CSD). The company is a key player in the domestic soft drink industry.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG division and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), announced on Tuesday, January 3, that it will acquire 50 percent equity stake in Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’.

The remaining ownership interest in SHBPL will stay with the current promoters, the Hajoori family.

Currently run by Abbas Hajoori and his son Aliasgar Hajoori, SHBPL has a number of beverage brands in its portfolio, including Sosyo, Kashmira, Lemee, Ginlim, Runner, Opener, Hajoori Soda, and S'eau.

Speaking on the investment, Isha Ambani , Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “This investment helps us take forward our vision of empowering local heritage brands and presenting them with new growth opportunities.”

“We welcome the desi power of century-old Sosyo’s heritage beverage brands to our consumer brand portfolio and are confident that our knowhow, consumer insights and retail distribution strengths will help accelerate the growth momentum of Sosyo,” she added.

Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Chairman Mr. Abbas Hajoori commented on the joint venture with RCPL, stating,“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Reliance Consumer Products, a strong and willing partner that can help Sosyo rapidly scale up its reach.”

“Combining our relative strengths, we would make the unique tasting beverage products of Sosyo accessible to all the consumers in India. It is a defining moment in our near 100-year journey in beverages,” Hajoori added.

After purchasing the renowned brand Campa, Reliance will further bolster its beverage range with this joint venture. Additionally, Sosyo's experience in formulations may be used to create distinctive value propositions for its product line and customers.