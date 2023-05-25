Reliance Consumer Products acquires 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

With a total investment of Rs 74 crore, RCPL has secured a majority stake in LOTUS and now it has full control over the premium chocolate company, effective as of May 24, 2023.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has successfully completed the acquisition of a 51 percent controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited (LOTUS) on Thursday, May 25.

With a total investment of Rs 74 crore, RCPL has secured a majority stake in LOTUS, solidifying its commitment to diversify its product portfolio and expand its presence in the FMCG sector, the company informed in a statement.

In addition, RCPL has subscribed to non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of LOTUS, amounting to Rs 25 crore.

"RCPL has also completed the acquisition of equity shares pursuant to the open offer made under SEBI Takeover Regulations," the company added.

By completing this transaction, RCPL now has full control over LOTUS, effective as of May 24, 2023.

LOTUS, listed on the BSE stock exchange, is known for its expertise in manufacturing high-quality chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. The company has a fully integrated manufacturing facility equipped with cutting-edge technologies, making it a reliable partner for the supply of cocoa and chocolate products. LOTUS products are widely distributed, serving both local bakeries and multinational corporations.

RRVL, the parent company of RCPL, operates an extensive omni-channel network consisting of 18,040 stores and digital commerce platforms.

With its New Commerce initiative, RRVL has forged partnerships with over three million merchants, facilitating seamless access to a diverse range of products across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma categories.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore ($31.7 billion) and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore ($1.1 billion).