Reliance Consumer Products acquires 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has successfully completed the acquisition of a 51 percent controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited (LOTUS) on Thursday, May 25.

With a total investment of Rs 74 crore, RCPL has secured a majority stake in LOTUS, solidifying its commitment to diversify its product portfolio and expand its presence in the FMCG sector, the company informed in a statement.

In addition, RCPL has subscribed to non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of LOTUS, amounting to Rs 25 crore.