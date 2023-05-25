English
    Reliance Consumer Products acquires 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

    With a total investment of Rs 74 crore, RCPL has secured a majority stake in LOTUS and now it has full control over the premium chocolate company, effective as of May 24, 2023.

    Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has successfully completed the acquisition of a 51 percent controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited (LOTUS) on Thursday, May 25.

    With a total investment of Rs 74 crore, RCPL has secured a majority stake in LOTUS, solidifying its commitment to diversify its product portfolio and expand its presence in the FMCG sector, the company informed in a statement.
    In addition, RCPL has subscribed to non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of LOTUS, amounting to Rs 25 crore.
    Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

