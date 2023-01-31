Reliance Consumer announces strategic tie-up with Lanka-based biscuit brand Maliban

The Sri Lanka headquartered Maliban is a heritage brand and household name in Sri Lanka. It is a pioneering biscuit manufacturer well known for last 70 years for its range of quality products including biscuits, crackers, cookies and wafers.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), on Tuesday said it has entered in to a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Private) Ltd (Maliban).

Maliban is a heritage brand and household name in Sri Lanka. It is a pioneering biscuit manufacturer well known for last 70 years for its range of quality products including biscuits, crackers, cookies and wafers. In addition, the company has expanded its product reach to global markets and exports to over 35 countries across 5 continents.

Speaking on the association, Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd said, "With a leading market position, Maliban has deep-rooted heritage and credibility. With this strategic partnership between RCPL and Maliban, we will not only be strengthening our FMCG portfolio through a great brand but will also be able to offer an excellent value proposition through quality products to our Indian consumers.

"Being the custodian of several widely known global brands in India, Reliance is well-positioned to further expand the excellent consumer equity and reach that Maliban has built over 70 years," Ambani added.

RCPL’s vision is to bring to Indian consumers a bouquet of domestic and globally recognised consumer brands and product choices that offer superior value proposition with exceptional quality.

The company had launched its packaged consumer products brand 'Independence' in December 2022 and is creating a distinct and dedicated retail distribution network for its fast-expanding FMCG portfolio.

Speaking on the partnership with RCPL, Kumudika Fernando, Group Managing Director, Maliban, said, “We are delighted to announce that Reliance Consumer Products has chosen to partner with Maliban, a testimony to our dedication for upholding the highest quality standards for almost 70 years."

Also Read: Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 500 crore through the issue of NCDs

"The complementary strengths of our two organisations will enable us to bring the unique and highly sought-after tastes of Maliban to India's discerning consumers. We look forward to collaborating with Reliance Consumer Products towards this shared objective to provide Indian consumers with world-class products."

With this partnership, Reliance and Maliban will develop a unique value propositions that will strengthen RCPL’s portfolio in the biscuit segment.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.