Reliance Capital: NCLT admits RBI's plea for insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden company

Earlier on Monday, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT comprising Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh and Kapal Kumar Vohra reserved the order. Later, the bench admitted the RBI's application. In a statement, the company's promoters said it supports the RBI application of referring the company to the NCLT under section 227 for the fast track resolution.

Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) enables the government to notify, in consultation with the financial sector regulators, Financial Service Providers or categories of FSPs for the purpose of insolvency and liquidation proceedings. The company looks forward to expeditious resolution of its debt and continuation as a well capitalised going concern through the IBC process, in the overall interests of all its stakeholders, including lenders, customers, employees and shareholders, the company said in the statement.