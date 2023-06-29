CNBC TV18
Reliance Capital lenders approve Hinduja's bid of Rs 9,661 Cr for company

By Ritu Singh  Jun 29, 2023 5:03:50 PM IST (Updated)

The approval of IIHL's resolution plan by RCap's CoC marks a significant development in the insolvency proceedings of Reliance Capital. If the plan receives the final nod from the NCLT, it will pave the way for IIHL to acquire RCap, providing a substantial recovery for the company's lenders and potentially bringing stability to Reliance Capital's financial situation

Reliance Capital's Committee of Creditors (CoC) has given its approval to the resolution plan proposed by Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) for the troubled financial services company, bringing a finality to the long-drawn insolvency resolution process of the company, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

According to sources familiar with the matter, IIHL, which is the investment arm of the Hinduja Group, received an overwhelming majority of votes from the lenders, with 99.6 percent in favor of its resolution plan for Reliance Capital (RCap). The voting process to approve the sole resolution plan ended on Thursday.

Under the resolution plan, IIHL has proposed to acquire Reliance Capital for a sum of Rs 9,661 crore in upfront cash, as part of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. Additionally, Reliance Capital has a cash balance of approximately Rs 350-400 crores, which will also be distributed among the lenders, said people familiar with the matter. This comprehensive recovery plan is expected to result in a total recovery of around Rs 10,000 crore for the lenders, inclusive of the cash on the books of the company.

