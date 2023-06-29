Reliance Capital lenders approve Hinduja’s bid of Rs 9,661 Cr for company

The approval of IIHL's resolution plan by RCap's CoC marks a significant development in the insolvency proceedings of Reliance Capital. If the plan receives the final nod from the NCLT, it will pave the way for IIHL to acquire RCap, providing a substantial recovery for the company's lenders and potentially bringing stability to Reliance Capital's financial situation

Live TV

Loading...

Reliance Capital's Committee of Creditors (CoC) has given its approval to the resolution plan proposed by Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) for the troubled financial services company, bringing a finality to the long-drawn insolvency resolution process of the company, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

According to sources familiar with the matter, IIHL, which is the investment arm of the Hinduja Group, received an overwhelming majority of votes from the lenders, with 99.6 percent in favor of its resolution plan for Reliance Capital (RCap). The voting process to approve the sole resolution plan ended on Thursday.