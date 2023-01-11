Buy / Sell Rel Capital share TRADE Reliance Capital, which is under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) procedure, is going to go under the hammer again with 98 percent of the lenders approving a second round of e-Auction for the company. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is voted in favor of conducting a second round of e-Auction.

It has been understood that this time around, all four bidders will be allowed to participate, which includes Torrent, Hinduja, Oaktree, as well as a consortium of Piramal and Cosmea.

The second round of e-Auction is likely to be conducted on the 19th of January a few days after the NCLT is expected to hear a crucial matter in this case where one of the bidders, which is Torrent, had objected to the second round of auction being conducted and to any revision in bids from the player. So that hearing is going to be critical to watch out for.

The base bid is going to be set higher at Rs 9,500 crore in net present value terms with the minimum Rs 8,000 crore in cash component.

In the first round, Torrent had emerged his highest bidder with Rs 8,640 crore is as offer but Hinduja had subsequently revised its offer to about Rs 9,000 crore which Torrent had protested and gotten interim relief from NCLT, which had asked lenders to not consider the offer until the final orders were given, which are still awaited and subsequently Torrent had also tweaked its offer to the entire sum as upfront cash. It has protested that allowing the challenge of process to be reopened is in violation of the process and of the rules and spirit of IBC.

Important will be to see what NCLT has to say in the matter and whether it allows the process to go forward.

The stock was up 15.27 percent in the last one week and 15.84 in the past month.

