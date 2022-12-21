Reliance Capital bidding kicks off today, Cosmea backs out of the auction

The Piramal-Cosmea consortium had earlier offered Rs 5,231 crore, the highest among four offers for RCap as a whole.

The e-auction for the sale of Reliance Capital under the insolvency and bankruptcy code kicks off today, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The e-auction will be done under the ‘challenger mechanism’ with a base bid of Rs 6,500 crore. Sources suggest that Cosmea Financial Holdings — which partnered with Piramal Enterprises for the bidding — has written to CoC, indicating it may not participate in the auction.

The Piramal-Cosmea consortium had earlier offered Rs 5,231 crore, the highest among four offers for RCap as a whole. The three other bidders— Hinduja Global, Oaktree Capital, and Torrent Investments — had offered Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore.

The financial creditors have claims of Rs 30,879 crore against Reliance Capital.

According to people in the know, the floor price for the bid has been fixed at Rs 6,500 crore by creditors. Each auction round will have a threshold bid amount to continue participation. Increments for the second and third rounds are set at Rs 1,000 crore each. The increment for the fourth round has been fixed at Rs 500 crore, Rs 250 crore for the fifth round and onward.

The highest bidder at the end of the auction will be declared the winning bidder by CoC.