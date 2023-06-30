CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsReliance, BP start gas production from 3rd deepwater field off India's east coast

Reliance, BP start gas production from 3rd deepwater field off India's east coast

Reliance, BP start gas production from 3rd deepwater field off India's east coast
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 30, 2023 7:26:25 PM IST (Published)

The MJ field represents the last of three major new deepwater developments the RIL-BP consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the eastern coast. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,550.70, up by Rs 21.35, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc on Friday, June 30, said they have commenced production from the MJ field, following testing and commissioning activities.

Live TV

Loading...

The MJ field represents the last of three major new deepwater developments the RIL-BP consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.


The start of gas and condensate production from the MJ field follows the kick-off of the R-Cluster field in December 2020 and Satellite Cluster in April 2021. All three developments utilise the existing hub infrastructure for the block.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X