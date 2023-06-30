Reliance, BP start gas production from 3rd deepwater field off India's east coast

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The MJ field represents the last of three major new deepwater developments the RIL-BP consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the eastern coast. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd ended at Rs 2,550.70, up by Rs 21.35, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc on Friday, June 30, said they have commenced production from the MJ field, following testing and commissioning activities. Live TV Loading... The MJ field represents the last of three major new deepwater developments the RIL-BP consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

The start of gas and condensate production from the MJ field follows the kick-off of the R-Cluster field in December 2020 and Satellite Cluster in April 2021. All three developments utilise the existing hub infrastructure for the block.