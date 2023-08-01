Reliance and Brookfield ink agreement to manufacture renewable energy, decarbonisation equipment in Australia

Brookfield and Reliance will work together to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, expertise in Australia's renewable energy sector.

Brookfield Asset Management and Reliance Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to manufacture renewable energy and decarbonisation equipment in Australia, both companies said in a joint statement.

Share Market Live NSE

Brookfield and Reliance will work together to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, expertise in Australia's renewable energy sector.

"The MoU aims to both accelerate and de-risk Australia’s energy transition by enabling it to locally produce clean energy equipment such as PV modules, long duration battery storage and components for wind energy," the statement said.

Brookfield and Reliance will evaluate the establishment of advanced operations in Australia to either make or assemble the equipment that is used for the construction of renewable energy projects, supplying the equipment to all players involved in the market, including the Origin Energy Markets.

Anant Ambani, the director of Reliance New Energy Limited, said the company is firmly committed to the mission of creating a global clean energy ecosystem that is both beneficial to humanity and compatible to nature. "Towards this end, Reliance is pursuing opportunities of investment in India and globally with great enthusiasm and passion. We are confident that Reliance and Brookfield will explore avenues in green energy in Australia, accelerating the nation’s transition to a Net Zero future and providing a fillip to the global green energy movement," he said.

Brookfield's independent analysis indicated that the establishment of onshore sovereign manufacturing capability for energy transition has the potention to generate around 18,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Luke Edwards, Brookfield Renewable Head of Australia, said the energy transition creates an opportunity to bring advanced manufacturing processes created offshore to Australia, which will secure the supply of critical equipment for the transition to help drive down Australia's emissions faster and contribute significantly to job creation.

"We want to help kickstart a new era in local manufacturing that will benefit domestic renewables developers, including Origin Energy Markets, and many communities around Australia. We are establishing these types of global partnerships in manufacturing now to allow us to get started as quickly as possible given the ever-reducing timeline for Australia to reach its first emissions-reductions targets in 2030," Edwards said.

The MoU is one of the key initiatives that Brookfield has undertaken to bring global manufacturing technology and expertise to Australia. In March, it had signed a binding agreement with EIG to acquire Origin Energy. As part of the proposed acquisition, Brookfield along with its institutional partners and global institutional investors, plan to invest up to A$30 billion (Australian dollars) in the next 10 years.

The Brookfiled-Reliance MoU intends to support the investment to ensure adequate and consistent clean energy equipment is supplied to develop up to 14 GW of new, large-scale generation and storage capacity in Australia, the statement said.