Reliance O2C unit delivers another year of superlative performance: Mukesh Ambani at 45th AGM

Mini Reliance AGM: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said his group has extensively started to consume biomass as fuel to produce green energy at scale, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate held its 45th annual general meeting (AGM).

Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the conglomerate's 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) saw another year of superlative performance for its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business with more than Rs 5 lakh crore in annual revenue,

Remarks from the billionaire come at a time when RIL's O2C unit has managed to clock strong growth despite high volatility in the energy market.

The billionaire said RIL had commenced its journey to become net carbon zero by 2035 with a set of concrete actions. Ambani reiterated the group's commitment to maximising its oil-to-chemical integration and converting its advantageous feedstock streams to high-value chemicals and green materials.

He said Reliance had extensively started to consume biomass as fuel to produce green energy at scale. "I am pleased to share that within just one year, we have replaced almost 5 percent of energy consumption at our Dahej and Hazira sites by green power and green steam. Within one year, the renewable energy consumption at Reliance jumped by 352 percent," Ambani said.

The RIL Chairman exuded confidence that such initiatives, coupled with the transition to renewable power for Reliance's O2C assets, will accelerate the company's journey to becoming net-carbon zero. Catch Reliance Industries AGM LIVE updates here

He also said that Reliance's oil and gas production jumped nine times and revenue crossed a billion dollars. The KG-D6 oil fields reached production of 19 million standard cubic meters per day, contributing 20 percent of the country's domestic gas output, Ambani said.

accounted for almost 57 percent of the conglomerate's total revenue in the year ended March 2022. The group's O2C segment clocked revenue growth of 11 percent to a record Rs 1.61 lakh crore for the April-June period. The unit

Reliance shares have rewarded investors with a return of 16.5 percent in the past year, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has risen 3.9 percent.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.