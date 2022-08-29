Reliance becomes one of the first firms globally to stream AGM on Metaverse

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini With its 45th annual general meeting, RIL becomes the first company in the world to stream the meeting on Metaverse along with five other digital platforms. The meeting will be available for live viewing starting at 2 pm on Monday on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on Monday and will also have “an immersive 3D interactive experience zone in the Metaverse”.

RIL will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its AGM simultaneously on a virtual reality platform while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.

Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company's annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.

GMetri is an Extended Reality (XR) platform for businesses to create, share and track training modules, online stores, product showcases, and immersive tours. XR is an umbrella term encapsulating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between.

The immersive experience can be enjoyed by everyone on commonly used mobile or desktop screens, although specialised 3D VR eyewear can enrich the experience to a large extent.

Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms — Koo and Instagram — to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers.

RIL has also activated Haptik +917977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot. The chatbot can be activated with a ‘hi’ message, and helps one find the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc. All this takes place in a conversational manner — alongside videos — within the WhatsApp environment and encourages greater user engagement.

In a LinkedIn post, Rohit Bansal, Group-Level leader at RIL, said, “At the time of the last RIL AGM in June 2021, the chatbot handled over one lakh queries successfully with a high degree of accuracy.”