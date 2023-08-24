Reliance AGM on Aug 28: IPO timelines, Netflix partnership to 5G roadmap, here’s what to expect

Reliance Industries is all set for the much-anticipated annual general meeting of shareholders on August 28. Chairman Mukesh Ambani led oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to make a slew of announcements, which could range from updates on telco and retail business IPO timelines, 5G rollout to investment in clean energy, at the firm’s 46th AGM next week.

In the run up to the AGM, Reliance Industries’ shares were trading nearly half a percent higher on August 24 at Rs 2,512 on BSE.

Here’s a look at what to expect from Reliance’s 46th AGM

IPO timelines keenly awaited

During the 2019 AGM, RIL had said that it will list its telco and retail business in the next five years. With four years already behind, most investors expect an update on the timeline of potential IPOs. BOFA Securities, however, says it does not expect any IPO timelines at the AGM.

Meanwhile, any potential value unlocking announcement may help deleveraging.

Telcos

On the telecom front, Reliance may announce updates on 5G rollout and JioAir Fiber roadmap.

Updates are also expected around recently launched Jio Bharat phones. Earlier in July, Reliance Jio unveiled the Jio Bharat device for Rs 999 . This affordable feature phone aims to provide affordable access to the best-in-class Jio 4G network for customers still using 2G technology.

It is also likely that the firm may shed some light on partnerships with Netflix on prepaid bundled packs.

Retail

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) recently announced that Qatar Investment Authority will be investing a sum of Rs 8,278 crore in the company for a 0.99 percent stake. It is likely that the firm will share more details about the investment.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting any indication on the timeline on retail business’ initial public offering (IPO).

Energy

Reliance New Energy may announce any update on investment in clean energy. The firm is also looking to set up giga factories in the solar and battery business.