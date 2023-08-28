Reliance AGM | Mukesh Ambani says energy business will be net carbon zero by 2035

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 28 announced the firm’s oil-to-chemical business is well on its way to achieve net carbon zero by 2035 through the use of renewables and bioenergy for a sustainable and green business.

Share Market Live NSE

“We are well on our way to build the New Energy ecosystem of manufacturing Solar, Wind, Batteries, Hydrogen, and Bio-energy platforms,” the chairman of the conglomerate said in his address to shareholders at the company’s 46th annual general meeting (AGM).

This, he said, will enable Reliance to speed up development of renewable generation assets to deliver round-the-clock electricity for captive requirements as well as to meet the growing needs of Indian consumers.

“As the cost of renewables will be significantly lower compared to fossil fuel-based energy, this will result in reduced energy costs and improved profitability for the O2C business,” he assured.

Ambani added that the firm’s concurrent priority is to set up a battery giga factory by 2026, which will manufacture battery chemicals, cells and packs, leading all the way up to containerised energy storage solutions, and will include a battery recycling facility to deliver an integrated ecosystem.

"We will further leverage our engineering and construction capabilities, along with our giga-scale manufacturing ecosystem, to accelerate and enable installation of at least 100 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030," he said.