Reliance AGM: Mukesh Ambani mentions five frontiers for Jio’s growth

During the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, held on August 28, Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled an array of strategic directions for Jio's growth across five promising frontiers.

Ambani said these frontiers encompass — First, the consumer segment, which is poised for advancement through Jio 5G and Jio Bharat initiatives; second, the home segment, which is set to receive a significant boost from Jio AirFiber; third, the business segment, which holds substantial untapped potential; fourth, expansive opportunity for global expansion through Jio Platforms, and the fifth is Jio's plans to lead the AI revolution in India.

"Within the RIL Group, we are rapidly augmenting our talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in Generative AI. Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike," he said.

Ambani also mentioned that over the next five years, the company plans to shift most of its energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to Green Energy, which is not just eco-friendly but also lower cost.

The Jio AirFiber, a fixed-wireless broadband offering by the telecom giant, will launch on September 19, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, while addressing the AGM on Monday.

“Jio AirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre. Through optical fibre, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with Jio AirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day,” Ambani said.

He added that this is a ten-fold increase and plans to expand the company’s addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises. This offering, as Ambani said, also, will lay the foundation for Jio’ Smart Home solutions.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani, in his address, introduced Jio Smart Home services. "Jio Smart Home services provide you with multiple services for simplifying, enriching, and securing your life within your home," he said.

Under this, there is a Jio Home Router which is meant to ensure seamless Wi-Fi coverage, a Jio Home smartphone app, with which users can easily manage their home network and a Jio Set-Up box.

"Beyond the numbers, JioCinema offers a wide-ranging ‘Freemium’ video library and is soon introducing even more features like multi-video picture-in-picture and multilingual support for Indian languages," he said.

