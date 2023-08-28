If Reliance Retail had been listed, it would be among the top four companies in India, says Mukesh Ambani

The valuation of Reliance Industries' retail business doubled from Sep 2020 at Rs 4.28 lakh crore to Rs 8.28 lakh crore at present, chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday, adding that it is the only Indian retail in the global top 100.

Ambani was speaking at Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM). Chairman Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries hosted its 46th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 28.

Talking about Reliance Retail's performance in the financial year 2023, Mukesh Ambani stated that the business posted a revenue of Rs 2.6 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 17,928 crore. The profit for the conglomerate's retail business stood at Rs 9,181 crore in the financial year 2023.

The oil-to-chemical-to-retail conglomerate’s retail arm last week announced a fresh investment of Rs 8,278 crore by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) for a 0.99 percent stake . The investment will value the firm at Rs 8.27 lakh crore. "In less than three years, the valuation of retail has almost doubled. If Reliance Retail had been listed, it would be among the top four companies in India, and top 10 retailers globally," Ambani said.

Calling the financial year "landmark for the retail business", Reliance Retail Ventures Director Isha Ambani stated that during the 2022-23 fiscal, Reliance Retail registered a footfall of 78 crore, which led to its registered customer base growing to nearing 25 crore during the year.

"We are delivering value to over 30 percent of India’s addressable population. Reliance Retail is now ranked among the top-10 most visited retailers in the world." The digital and new commerce sales contributed nearly Rs 50,000 crore, about one fifth of the total revenue. The firm opened over 3,300 new stores in the past year, taking the total count to 18,040 retail touchpoints and 65.6 million square feet retail area.

"Built the retail business on the principle of 4Cs: Collaboration, Consumer Engagement, Creativity and Care," said Isha Ambani.

Reliance Retail is one of the largest employers, with nearly 2.5 lakh on-roll employees and Reliance Retail caters to more than 90 percent daily needs of Indian households. The grocery business, sold over 18 Lakh Metric Tonnes of groceries during the year. In consumer electronics business, the business sold nearly five lakh laptops and over 23 lakh appliances.

The fashion and lifestyle business, sold 50 crore garments in this year. The FMCG business made strong start by entering several categories through multiple brands and partnerships. "There has been a 9X growth of JioMart customers on WhatsApp since its launch in 2022," Ambani stated.

Isha Ambani said that the Reliance Retail invested over $10 billion in the past two years. Reliance Retail forayed into the personal care categories in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space and also became the official retailer of GAP in India to serve the mid-premium segment.

The business also expanded its product basket through acquisitions and partnerships at both local and global levels like Metro, Campa Cola, Pret A Manger, Lotus, Sosyo, Maliban, and Toffeeman among others. Following the launch of Sosyo and Campa Cola, Reliance Retail saw 11 times the growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Reliance Retail also entered into the beauty segment by the launch of its digital platform “Tira” and opening its flagship store in Mumbai.