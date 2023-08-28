Mukesh Ambani wants to fight India's winter air pollution with a string of compressed biogas plants

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has taken the challenge to try and solve the problem of severe air pollution faced by many Indian cities during winters mainly due to stubble burning. At Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said the company has accelerated plans to deploy bioenergy projects and aims to establish 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in the next five years.

Underlining India's massive issue, the chairman said India produces nearly 230 million tonnes of non-cattle feed biomass, most of which contributes to air pollution. He said Reliance has commissioned the first commercial-scale CBG plant at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh within 10 months.

"We will rapidly scale this up to 25 CBG plants across India," Ambani said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Ambani said these 100 CBG plants would likely consume 5.5 million tonnes of agro-residue and organic waste. As per him, this will help mitigate nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions and also produce 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually. "This would result in a reduction of about 0.7 MMTPA of imported LNG," Ambani said.

The company has set up two demo units for CBG at Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Sugarcane press mud, municipal waste and anaerobic agricultural waste is used to produce CBG which contains 40 percent carbon dioxide, 60 percent methane, and traces of hydrogen sulphide.

Also, CBG can be used to produce green hydrogen as a replacement for piped natural gas for domestic use, and the bi-manure generated can be utilised as fertiliser.