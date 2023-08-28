Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani says media and ent business created huge disruption as JioCinema led the way

Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday the Media and Entertainment business created "a huge disruption last year, with JioCinema leading the way". Backing his claims, he said that for the first time, IPL was streamed free on JioCinema and "created a global record with a staggering 45 crore viewers tuning in to the platform". Ambani announced this while speaking at 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on Monday.

He added that more people watched IPL on digital devices than on linear television, "marking a tectonic shift in the way content is consumed in India". As per him, over 12 crore people watched the IPL final, "with a peak concurrency of 3.2 core, making it the most watched digital event globally".

He went on to laud Reliance's Jio Dive, saying, "...our AR/VR device has revolutionised sports viewing in India. It gives the feel of a stadium-like experience through 360-degree viewing from anywhere, anyplace."

He said JioCinema delivered industry-leading engagement metrics, registering strong growth in paid subscribers. "JioCinema has now become India’s largest digital entertainment destination for blockbuster movies, OTT originals, the biggest reality shows, and exclusive content from leading global studios like HBO and NBCU," Mukesh Ambani said.

Ambani further said that its media wing Network18 also "made great progress in its journey to becoming the top news network in India". "It is going deeper locally and growing wider with international coverage," he added, saying that "our homegrown digital news platforms, Moneycontrol and Firstpost, are setting new benchmarks globally".

Besides other important announcements, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio 5G will cover the entire country by the end of the year. He said JioAirFibre will launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19 and that Jio Platforms aims to lead efforts of developing AI-powered platforms that can deliver benefits to Indian citizens, businesses and government.