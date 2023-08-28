Reliance AGM 2023: New Reliance is the forerunner of emerging India, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed the 46 annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on August 28 where he said "new Reliance" is the forerunner of emerging India.

Share Market Live NSE

"RIL is a new age company of distinctive technologies," Ambani said, as he spelled out RIL’s tech focus, adding that the firm is a producer, deployer and democratiser of technology.

Ambani also pointed out that Reliance has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years. Chairman of the oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate noted that Reliance’s FY23 consolitaed revenue stood at Rs 9.74 lakh crore, EBITDA at Rs 1.53 lakh crore and profit at Rs 73,670 crore.

Reliance Industries also released a statement alongside announcing that the company’s Board has recommended the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani on the Board of Directors. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors has also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board. She will continue as the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Here’s what Mukesh Ambani said about each of Reliance’s business at the 46th AGM

Jio

-“We have witnessed another year of outstanding growth, posting an all-time high revenue of Rs 1,19,791 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 50,286 crore,” he said.

-Jio's overall customer base has now crossed 450 million subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year revenue growth of over 20 percent. Per-user data consumption on Jio’s network has also surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month. This translates to monthly data traffic of 1100 crore GBs, representing a 45 percent year-on-year growth.

- He said JioAirFibre will launch on Sept 19. It will use Jio 5G network to bypass the need for last mile fibre connectivity; JioAirFibre can super charge 5G rollout at homes