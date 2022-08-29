Homebusiness newscompanies news

Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM LIVE: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-telco-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to begin at 2 pm today with investors hoping for major announcements, particularly in the new energy front and the launch of the 5G in the country. Track CNBC-TV18.com's live blog for all the latest updates and expectations ahead of the RIL AGM today:

Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When And How To Watch It LIVE

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is going to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday (August 29), a big event during which investors and analysts expect major announcements.

The event will be live streamed on the following platforms.

JIOMEET

Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

Click on OTHERS, enter your full name and organisation, and captcha code that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the event.

YOUTUBE

Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY

FACEBOOK

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/

Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/

TWITTER

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM

KOO

@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)

Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7

Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance, SBI Cards, Sunteck Realty and more
CLSA maintains its buy rating on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,180 per share while Morgan Stanley has an overweight stance on SBI Cards shares with a target price of Rs…
www.cnbctv18.com

Brokerages raise targets for Reliance shares as conglomerate gears up for AGM

Brokerages have raised their target prices for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares, implying an upside of as much as 20 percent from Tuesday's closing price. The RIL stock rose as much as one percent after CLSA said a big jump in the oil-to-conglomerate's cash flow is aided by its working capital.

Reliance Industries AGM: What to expect from conglomerate's oil-to-chemical and new energy units

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will conduct its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, August 29. Investors and analysts will look out for any announcements on the group's oil-to-chemicals and new energy businesses. The annual event comes at a time when the company has already made acquisitions and investments to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore to build capabilities in its new energy value chain. It has created multiple subsidiaries for the new energy unit — its latest venture.

Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today, August 29, Monday. "The company has fixed Monday, August 22, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM," Reliance said in the statement.

Stock Market LIVE Updates

