Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When And How To Watch It LIVE
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is going to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday (August 29), a big event during which investors and analysts expect major announcements.
The event will be live streamed on the following platforms.
JIOMEET
Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting
Click on OTHERS, enter your full name and organisation, and captcha code that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the event.
YOUTUBE
Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY
FACEBOOK
Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/
Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/
TWITTER
@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE
@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM
KOO
@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)
Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7