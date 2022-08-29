Reliance AGM 2022: From Jio 5G roadmap to 232,000 jobs — top announcements by Mukesh Ambani

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Reliance AGM 2022: From $100 billion revenue, Jio 5G roadmap to 232,000 jobs, check out top announcements by chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) conducted its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday led by Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman and managing director of the oil-telco-retail conglomerate.

“There is uncertainty due to heightened geopolitical tensions, and global risks. Amidst the global crisis, India stands as a beacon of growth and stability. The aim is for RIL to more than double its value by the end of the golden decade in 2027,” Ambani said in his speech at the virtual event.

The investments and outlook for Reliance's foray into new energy, its 5G rollout and expansion of oil-to-chemical (O2C) capacities were the key highlights of Ambani's speech.

Check out top announcements by Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM 2022

– $100 billion revenue:

Reliance became India's first corporate to cross $100 billion in annual revenues. Its consolidated revenues grew 47 percent to Rs 7.93 lakh crore and the annual consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) crossed a crucial milestone of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, Ambani said in his speech at the 45th AGM.

– Jio 5G: Ambani said, Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called standalone 5G, which has zero dependencies on the 4G network.

With standalone 5G , Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse

The three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and carrier aggregation means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability, Ambani said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm — the company's telecommuncations arm — plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in this regard and said it will launch 5G across multiple key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata by October (this Diwali). and will pan-India coverage by December 2023.

– 2.32 lakh jobs: RIL added 2.32 lakh jobs across businesses, with Reliance Retail becoming one of the largest employers in the country.

– Reliance Retail: “We served over 200 million registered customers, equivalent to the collective population of the UK, France and Italy, at Reliance Retail's physical stores and digital platforms. We welcomed 520 million walk-ins to our stores, a growth of 18% YoY, and 4.5 billion visits to our digital platforms, up 2.3x YoY,” Isha Ambani

Digital commerce platforms continued growth with nearly six lakh orders being delivered every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year.

“We opened over 2,500 stores in the year to take our store count to over 15,000, spanning an operational area of 42 million sq-ft,” she said.

“We launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers,” she added.