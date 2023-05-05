Rekha Menon, Senior MD & Chairperson for Accenture in India to retire

Accenture, on May 5 announced new appointments to its leadership team in India. Ajay Vij has been appointed to the newly created role of Country Managing Director. Sandeep Dutta takes over as the lead for its India Market Unit. The company also announced that Rekha M. Menon, Senior Managing Director and Chairperson for Accenture in India, will retire as of June 30.
The primary responsibilities of the Chairperson will now be undertaken by the new appointees. Sandeep Dutta, the India Sales Lead will now lead Accenture’s India Market Unit.
Accenture on Menon's retirement said 'During her 20-year career at Accenture Rekha M. Menon has held various roles across Accenture’s growth markets. As Chairperson, she played an active role in growing Accenture’s business, strengthening the company’s presence in its communities and building relationships with key stakeholders including industry, government, and clients. She pioneered the India corporate citizenship strategy and championed the company’s inclusion and diversity agenda.'
Rekha Menon in April 2021 was appointed as the chairperson of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) for 2021-22. In the 30-year history of NASSCOM, she became the first woman to head the IT industry’s apex body.
