Rekha Menon, Senior MD & Chairperson for Accenture in India to retire

Accenture, on May 5 announced new appointments to its leadership team in India. Ajay Vij has been appointed to the newly created role of Country Managing Director. Sandeep Dutta takes over as the lead for its India Market Unit. The company also announced that Rekha M. Menon, Senior Managing Director and Chairperson for Accenture in India, will retire as of June 30.

The primary responsibilities of the Chairperson will now be undertaken by the new appointees. Sandeep Dutta, the India Sales Lead will now lead Accenture’s India Market Unit.