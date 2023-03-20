Rekha Jhunjhunwala joins Board of Trustees at Sankara Eye Foundation India

Rekha will continue the philanthropy work that her husband had initiated with SEFI earlier. Her charitable initiatives include contribution towards healthcare and education and she has supported multiple organisations involved in these domains, the foundation said in a statement.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has joined the Sankara Eye Foundation, India (SEFI)- Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust as Board of Trustees on Monday.

In a statement, the Foundation said,"Rekha will continue the philanthropy work that her husband had initiated with SEFI earlier. Her charitable initiatives include contribution towards healthcare and education and she has supported multiple organisations involved in these domains."

Sankara Eye Foundation India performs over 2 lakh free surgeries a year and is aiming to take the number forward to half a million. The Foundation is also widening its presence and outreach to more parts of the country. As part of this, it is coming up with two new Hospitals –one in Hyderabad and the other in Varanasi.

Commenting on her appointment , Rekha Jhunjhunwala said, "I would like to thank Chairman Sri S.V. Balasubramaniam and Founder & Managing Trustee Padma Shri Dr. R V Ramani for giving me an opportunity to serve the under-privileged as part of the Board of Trustees. As far back as 1977, Dr. Ramani unveiled a Mission of working for the poor. I am happy to say that the Foundation has now established 13 eye hospitals in the country, committed to providing world class treatment to the needy."

"The Foundation has already undertaken 2.2 million (22 lakh) free surgeries so far and will continue to undertake 2.5 lakh free surgeries this year. There cannot be a better vision than this and I would like to wish SEFI and Dr. Ramani, greater success," she added.

R.V. Ramani, Founder and Managing Trustee, SEFI welcomed Rekha Jhunjhunwala to the board and said that her contribution and guidance will add value to the Foundation.

"We warmly welcome Smt Rekha Jhunjhunwala to the Board of Trustees, SEFI. She is a person of great stature and is deeply committed to helping the economically weaker sections of the society. We would like to acknowledge the efforts put in by her Late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, to establish and support the R J Sankara Eye Hospital, Panvel, and the upcoming 225-bed R J Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi. We look forward to her valuable guidance to the Foundation."

As part of its various outreach programmes, Ramani launched Gift of Vision to avail eye care at the doorsteps of Rural India.

"Rainbow" Preventive Eye Care Programme for School children, "Swagatham" for the new born are ongoing preventive eye care initiatives. "Maitri" programme is a comprehensive rehabilitative program for the incurably blind. "Vision Care Technician Training" is an ophthalmic vocational course to empower young women from the poor socio-economic sections of society.

In addition, according to the foundation, the upcoming hospital in Hyderabad will function will function on a "unique hybrid model", to provide free eye surgeries to needy poor from the villages.